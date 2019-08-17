Celtics' Marcus Smart Cleared to Return for Team USA After Calf Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: Marcus Smart #40 of Team USA warms up before the game against Team Spain on August 16, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Marcus Smart has reportedly been cleared to return to Team USA activities after missing more than a week with a calf injury.

Marc Stein of the New York Times updated Smart's health, which will be paramount to Team USA's success as its guard roster dwindles. De'Aaron Fox pulled out of consideration for the World Cup earlier Saturday to focus on next NBA season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Looking Over Celtics on Team USA After Exhibition Against Spain

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Looking Over Celtics on Team USA After Exhibition Against Spain

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    3 Celtics Facing Most Pressure This Upcoming Season

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    3 Celtics Facing Most Pressure This Upcoming Season

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Report: De'Aaron Fox Latest to Withdraw from Team USA

    Kings guard will focus on 'goal of making playoffs'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: De'Aaron Fox Latest to Withdraw from Team USA

    Kings guard will focus on 'goal of making playoffs'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba, Mitchell Lead Team USA Past Spain in World Cup Tune-Up

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba, Mitchell Lead Team USA Past Spain in World Cup Tune-Up

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report