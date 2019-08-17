Celtics' Marcus Smart Cleared to Return for Team USA After Calf Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Marcus Smart has reportedly been cleared to return to Team USA activities after missing more than a week with a calf injury.

Marc Stein of the New York Times updated Smart's health, which will be paramount to Team USA's success as its guard roster dwindles. De'Aaron Fox pulled out of consideration for the World Cup earlier Saturday to focus on next NBA season.

