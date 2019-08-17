Video: Watch AEW's Jon Moxley Unmask Pentagon Jr. in Win at Northeast Wrestling

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ahead of his match against Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Aug. 31, Jon Moxley resorted to some dirty deeds to beat Pentagon Jr. at Northeast Wrestling's Prison Break in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Friday night.

As seen in the following video, Moxley pulled off Pentagon's mask, which allowed him to hit a DDT for the victory:

Pentagon's face was briefly exposed, but he managed to cover it with his hands before the fans were able to get an extended glimpse.

Friday was far from the first time that Pentagon has had to guard against his identity being revealed. During his stint in Lucha Underground, he had his mask ripped open during bloody battles on a few occasions.

Since making a surprise debut at AEW's Double or Nothing in May, Moxley has been presented as a wrestler who is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

He will likely have to pull out all the stops when he faces Omega in a grudge match at All Out in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Pentagon will look to bounce back from Friday's incident when he teams with Rey Fenix to defend the AAA World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a ladder match at All Out.

