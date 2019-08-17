Report: UFC Legend Cain Velasquez to Wrestle on 2 Lucha Libre AAA Cards

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is reportedly set to continue his professional wrestling career with Lucha Libre AAA.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, sources said Velasquez is scheduled to be part of AAA's Sept. 15 card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as their Oct. 13 event at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut at AAA's Triplemania XXVII this month, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to beat Texano Jr., Taurus and Killer Kross in a trios match.

The 37-year-old Velasquez worked under a mask in his first match and embraced the Lucha Libre culture. He pulled off several surprisingly agile moves, including a hurricanrana:

Velasquez's professional MMA career began in 2006, and he has a career record of 14-3, including 12 wins by way of knockout. He is a two-time UFC Heavyweight champion, beating Brock Lesnar for the title in 2010 and then winning it from Junior dos Santos in 2012.

Most recently, Velasquez lost to Francis Ngannou by first-round knockout at UFC on ESPN 1: Ngannou vs. Velasquez in February.

Velasquez had flirted with entering the professional wrestling game as far back as July 2018 when he visited the WWE Performance Center and took part in some training.

By reportedly committing to work two shows for AAA in the United States, Velasquez has the chance to play a significant role in the promotion extending its reach.

The Madison Square Garden show is especially big since it will mark the first time AAA has ever emanated from "The World's Most Famous Arena."

Velasquez has star power and name recognition in the U.S. due to his success in the UFC, and he should help generate some buzz for AAA's upcoming dates.

