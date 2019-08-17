WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT Possibly Moving to Wednesday vs. AEW

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly considering airing NXT on USA Network every Wednesday night in an effort to combat All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show on TNT.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), a pitch over the last 48 hours has suggested that NXT evolve into a weekly two-hour show that runs from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET, just like AEW on TNT.

While PWInsider reported that NXT on USA Network may debut Oct. 2, which is the same date as AEW's debut on TNT, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that NXT may debut on USA even earlier in order to "get the jump" on AEW:

NXT would reportedly continue to take place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, but there have reportedly been discussions about alternating between live and taped episodes.

