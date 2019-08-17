WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT Possibly Moving to Wednesday vs. AEW

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: WWE Superstar Triple H attends 2019 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on July 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly considering airing NXT on USA Network every Wednesday night in an effort to combat All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show on TNT.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), a pitch over the last 48 hours has suggested that NXT evolve into a weekly two-hour show that runs from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET, just like AEW on TNT.

While PWInsider reported that NXT on USA Network may debut Oct. 2, which is the same date as AEW's debut on TNT, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that NXT may debut on USA even earlier in order to "get the jump" on AEW:

NXT would reportedly continue to take place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, but there have reportedly been discussions about alternating between live and taped episodes.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Bray Wyatt and the 10 Best Gimmick Changes in WWE History

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Bray Wyatt and the 10 Best Gimmick Changes in WWE History

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    King of the Ring Bracket Revealed 👑

    Hit us with your winner in the comments 🗣️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    King of the Ring Bracket Revealed 👑

    Hit us with your winner in the comments 🗣️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Edge Feels Like He Could Wrestle a Match 'Tomorrow'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Edge Feels Like He Could Wrestle a Match 'Tomorrow'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    🔥Take: Brock Must Be Used to Put Over Others

    WWE logo
    WWE

    🔥Take: Brock Must Be Used to Put Over Others

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report