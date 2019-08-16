Daniel Jones' 161 Yards, TD Highlight Giants' 32-13 Preseason Win over Bears

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Daniel Jones impressed in extended action during the New York Giants' 32-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason Friday night.

The 2019 sixth overall pick displayed pros and cons, which is expected of a rookie quarterback in the preseason. While Jones fumbled twice, he also displayed an ability to throw the long ball on a 40-yard connection with Cody Latimer at the start of the second quarter followed by pinpoint accuracy on a touchdown to T.J. Jones just before halftime:

The touchdown was the last pass Jones threw in the game, and he finished with 161 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions on 11-of-14 passing. While mostly a solid outing, ball security will presumably be a point of focus in practice this week for Jones.



Jones had taken over for Eli Manning after the Giants' opening series. Manning carved up the Bears' second-team defense by completing all four of his throws, the first going for 20 yards to Latimer and the last to Bennie Fowler for an eight-yard touchdown.

And that more or less summed up any first-team action on the night, as both squads had an extensive inactive list:

Chase Daniel started the game for Chicago. The 32-year-old career backup will want to forget his fumble out of the back of the end zone that resulted in a safety for Chicago with around three minutes left in the first half.

Overall, Daniel was sacked three times by Oshane Ximines, Olsen Pierre and Markus Golden, who signed with the Giants on a one-year contract after spending his first four NFL seasons in Arizona. Daniel finished the contest with 103 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions on 12-of-18 passing.

The Bears' best chances at finding the end zone both came through Kerrith Whyte Jr. First, the rookie seventh-round running back returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half, but it was nullified by a holding penalty.

Whyte finished what he started in the third quarter.

Clifton Duck intercepted Alex Tanney, which set up Chicago in Giants territory, and Whyte punched in a one-yard touchdown.

Chicago was kept to just 165 total yards of offense.

Defensively for the Bears, James Vaughters and Isaiah Irving each recorded a sack. On one of Jones' fumbles, Vaughters flew around the edge, knocked the ball out of Jones' hands and recovered it midway through the second quarter.

However, New York scored twice more on the Bears defense in the fourth quarter—a 10-yard run by Jonathan Hilliman and a 10-yard catch by Garrett Dickerson from Kyle Lauletta.

What's Next?

The Giants will take on the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, Aug. 22, in Week 3 of the preseason, while Chicago's Week 3 opponent will be the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 24.