5 Booking Decisions WWE Must Consider Ahead of Survivor Series 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Looking beyond Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell, WWE's next tentpole event will be Survivor Series 2019, set for November 24.

Since the show will set the tone for 2020 and much of The Road to WrestleMania's build depends on its success, the company cannot afford to botch it.

Poor planning and a lack of foresight will turn this from a great source of momentum for Raw and SmackDown to a disaster that warns fans to stay away from WWE for the next few months.

The company has a lot on its plate, but it cannot let Survivor Series slip by. Now is the time to start thinking ahead of what to do for the fall classic to ensure it does not come off rushed and sloppy.

Here are some booking decisions WWE must keep in mind while heading toward Survivor Series 2019.