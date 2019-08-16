Arsenal 'Working On' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette Contracts

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said Friday that the club are "working on" new contracts for strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The duo have formed a prolific partnership up front for the Gunners, and Emery told reporters the club are trying to secure their long-term futures.

"Of course, for us, they are very important players and their contracts need to be in the same balance, as a player with us, and also with the contracts with the club. But it's one circumstance, one issue now, that the club is working on," he said.

Aubameyang joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and has a contract that runs until 2021. He racked up 22 Premier League goals last season to land the Golden Boot:

The Gabon international also linked up well with Lacazette to form one of Europe's most prolific strike partnerships:

Aubameyang has spoken about his excitement at the prospect of playing with Lacazette and new signing Nicolas Pepe this season, per Simon Collings at the Evening Standard.

"I don't want to compare it [to other strike partnerships I have been a part of] but it is going to be crazy," he said. "Everybody is excited about that. We will have time to play together and we will see. I am looking forward to it."

Lacazette's Arsenal contract does not expire until 2022, but it has been reported that he is willing to wait to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Frenchman is "desperate to play Champions League football" and believes the club will let him leave if they fail to reach the top four, according to John Cross at the Mirror.

Arsenal missed out on securing a place in Europe's top competition last season. The club finished in fifth place in the table, a point behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Emery will be desperate to keep hold of his two strikers given their importance to the team. However, the club may need to be able to offer Champions League football if they are to keep hold of their star duo.