Report: Bayern Munich in 'Advanced Negotiations' for Philippe Coutinho Loan

Report: Bayern Munich in 'Advanced Negotiations' for Philippe Coutinho LoanAugust 16, 2019
Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a deal to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Allianz Arena on loan from Barcelona. Talks are at an "advanced" stage between the Bundesliga giants and Coutinho's parent club:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Advanced negotiations between Barca and Bayern over initial loan move for Coutinho, as first reported on RAC1. Full details to come...
Coutinho has struggled to establish himself at the Camp Nou, while Bayern are still busy rebuilding after losing the influence of wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, as well as the flair of No. 10 James Rodriguez, earlier this summer.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Barcelona confirm agreement to loan Coutinho to Bayern