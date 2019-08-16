Report: Bayern Munich in 'Advanced Negotiations' for Philippe Coutinho Loan

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 25: Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona looks on during the Spanish Copa del Rey Final match between Barcelona and Valencia at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 25, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a deal to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Allianz Arena on loan from Barcelona. Talks are at an "advanced" stage between the Bundesliga giants and Coutinho's parent club:

Coutinho has struggled to establish himself at the Camp Nou, while Bayern are still busy rebuilding after losing the influence of wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, as well as the flair of No. 10 James Rodriguez, earlier this summer.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

