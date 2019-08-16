Goldberg Talks Undertaker Match; 'The Fiend' Theme News; Latest AEW All Out Card

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Talks Match vs. The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg spoke out this week regarding what went wrong with his match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June.

Appearing on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast (h/t LordsofPain.net), Goldberg discussed injuring himself on a ring post spot during the match and how it impacted his performance for the remainder of the bout:

"But the ring post thing, hey man, that's a spot that a couple of the bookers came up to me and said, well, we called it. We knew you were going to do that because 50 percent of the time I have done that spot I have not had good results. Because here's the deal, I don't profess to be an entertainer on the level of Ric Flair that can go out and make people laugh. I mean, I can, but it's not my way of doing things.

[...]

"I can't bounce back from it like I used to, and then the perfect storm of the heat, and the perfect storm of The Undertaker not having the timing and not going at the same time at one point or something. Hey, at the end of the day, there's never been a freaking dude in the middle of the ring that I couldn't pick up, period. It was an unfortunate deal that I shouldn't have gone as hard as I went. And then there were a couple of people saying that the referee should have called it. Well guess what? The referee asked me 15 times how I felt and you know what I told him? Fifteen different answers. I felt different every single time that he asked me."

The Goldberg vs. Undertaker match has been roundly criticized, but they were put in a difficult position. Both Superstars are over 50 years old, yet they were asked to have a 10-minute match in blazing heat.

Goldberg busting himself open on the ring post didn't help matters, and it resulted in Goldberg being unable to successfully perform a Jackhammer. Also, 'Taker struggled to execute a Tombstone and a chokeslam.

Fortunately for both performers, they were given the opportunity to make up for their showing in Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a match that played perfectly to The Deadman's strengths.

Then, Goldberg beat Dolph Ziggler in a squash at SummerSlam that was among the most entertaining moments on the card.

After getting the bad taste of the match against The Undertaker out of his mouth, Goldberg is unsure if he is going to get back in the ring: "I mean, I'd be content if I never stepped foot in the ring again. But I don't know, it's not something I aspire to do but it is something I aspire to do. I don't know. I have no idea; I just don't."

While Goldberg has little left to prove, he showed at SummerSlam that he can still be an asset if utilized in the right way.

The Fiend Theme Song Dominates iTunes Charts

After making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is enjoying success on a somewhat unexpected platform.

WWE announced Thursday that The Fiend's entrance song "Let Me In" by Code Orange is ranked No. 26 on iTunes ahead of songs by popular artists such as Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift.

"Let Me In" is essentially a remixed version of Wyatt's old theme, and it meshes perfectly with the new Fiend character.

Wyatt defeated Finn Balor in fairly dominant fashion at SummerSlam with the Mandible Claw. His entrance had the entire live crowd buzzing in Toronto, and The Fiend is now one of the most talked-about acts in WWE in recent memory.

It isn't yet known when The Fiend will resurface or who he will target, but he will undoubtedly make a massive impact when he does due in large part to WWE's overall presentation of the character.

AEW Adds to All Out Card

All Elite Wrestling added another match to its Aug. 31 All Out card Friday in the form of a women's match between Riho and Hikaru Shida:

Riho and Shida both have experience working for AEW already, as they were on the winning side in a six-woman tag team match at Double or Nothing in May.

Although they aren't particularly well known in the United States, Riho and Shida are considered two of Japan's top female wrestlers, and they will have a huge opportunity to showcase their skills on AEW's second major pay-per-view.

In addition to the match between Riho and Shida, one of the combatants in the match to determine the inaugural AEW women's champion will be determined at All Out in the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. That match will feature Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse, Jazz and others.

Other undercard matches include Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc, Cody vs. Shawn Spears and Best Friends vs. The Dark Order.

The top of the card features a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and a match to crown the first AEW world champion between Chris Jericho and Adam "Hangman" Page.

