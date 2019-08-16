Look: USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Allie Long Show off Custom WWE Title Belt

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

United States women's national soccer team members Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz and Allie Long posed with a custom WWE title belt recently to honor their 2019 Women's World Cup victory.

WWE tweeted photos of the three USWNT stars channeling their inner WWE Superstar:

WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque also tweeted a closer look at the title, which features special USWNT side plates:

The title itself is modeled after the Raw Women's Championship, which is currently held by "The Man" Becky Lynch.

Over the past few years, WWE has regularly sent custom belts to major sports teams that have won championships.

The USWNT has won two consecutive World Cups and four overall. This year, Team USA defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France.