Look: USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Allie Long Show off Custom WWE Title Belt

Look: USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Allie Long Show off Custom WWE Title BeltAugust 16, 2019
United States women's national soccer team members Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz and Allie Long posed with a custom WWE title belt recently to honor their 2019 Women's World Cup victory.
WWE tweeted photos of the three USWNT stars channeling their inner WWE Superstar:
WWE @WWE
The U.S. Women’s National Team members are no strangers to titles, and they recently added a custom WWE #WomensChampionship to the collection! https://t.co/YQjWqCNJuM @USWNT @CarliLloyd @julieertz @ALLIE_LONG #OneNationOneTeam
WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque also tweeted a closer look at the title, which features special USWNT side plates:
Triple H @TripleH
An inspiring performance and fourth #FIFAWWC win for the @USWNT. Congratulations to @mPinoe, @alexmorgan13 and the entire team and coaching staff for helping us all believe in #OneNationOneTeam! This custom @WWE Women’s Championship should help continue the celebration! https://t.co/dBP9qO9bDj
The title itself is modeled after the Raw Women's Championship, which is currently held by "The Man" Becky Lynch.
Over the past few years, WWE has regularly sent custom belts to major sports teams that have won championships.
The USWNT has won two consecutive World Cups and four overall. This year, Team USA defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France.
