Look: USWNT's Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Allie Long Show off Custom WWE Title Belt

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus/Associated Press

United States women's national soccer team members Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz and Allie Long posed with a custom WWE title belt recently to honor their 2019 Women's World Cup victory.

WWE tweeted photos of the three USWNT stars channeling their inner WWE Superstar:

WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque also tweeted a closer look at the title, which features special USWNT side plates:

The title itself is modeled after the Raw Women's Championship, which is currently held by "The Man" Becky Lynch.

Over the past few years, WWE has regularly sent custom belts to major sports teams that have won championships.

The USWNT has won two consecutive World Cups and four overall. This year, Team USA defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France.  

Related

    Nzonzi Leaves Roma, Joins Galatasaray on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nzonzi Leaves Roma, Joins Galatasaray on Loan

    Asroma
    via Asroma

    PSG Ask for Dembele in Neymar Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Ask for Dembele in Neymar Deal

    Lluís Miguelsanz,Lluís Miguelsanz,Joaquim Piera
    via sport

    Juve in Talks for Barca's Miranda

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve in Talks for Barca's Miranda

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Pochettino 'Loved' Mourinho Putting Spurs in Title Race

    "A coach like Mourinho believing in our potential to be a contender is important."

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino 'Loved' Mourinho Putting Spurs in Title Race

    "A coach like Mourinho believing in our potential to be a contender is important."

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report