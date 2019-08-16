Philip Rivers Contract Rumors: Chargers to Address QB's Deal in Offseason

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Philip Rivers is heading into the final year of his contract, but he reportedly isn't in a rush to get a new deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers will address the quarterback's contract after the 2019 season.

"We're on the same page with Phil," general manager Tom Telesco said in June.

