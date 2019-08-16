Mauricio Pochettino Unsure If Christian Eriksen Will Stay at Tottenham

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that he is unsure if midfielder Christian Eriksen will still be at the club after the close of the transfer window.

The Spurs boss was asked if the Denmark international would be staying in his pre-match press conference and told reporters "I don't know."

Pochettino then offered some further thoughts on Eriksen:

Eriksen's Tottenham contract expires in 2020 and his "clear preference" is to move to Real Madrid, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent. The transfer window remains open in Spain until September 2.

Spurs "would want" to sell if they cannot agree a contract extension with Eriksen to avoid him walking away for free next summer, per the report.

Eriksen has become one of Tottenham's most influential players since arriving from Ajax in 2013. He is an experienced midfielder who brings creativity, goals and assists to the team.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, he told Ekstra Bladet (h/t David Hytner at The Guardian) in June that he would like a new challenge.

"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," he said. "I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

Manchester United held talks with Eriksen over the summer but ended their interest after discovering his preference is to move to Spain, according to Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

However, Real Madrid's transfer priorities are Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek, while Atletico Madrid want to bring in James Rodriguez, according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Eriksen demonstrated his importance to Spurs again on the opening day of the season against Aston Villa. The Dane arrived as a substitute and helped his team come back from 1-0 down to win 3-1:

Eriksen is in line to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, but speculation over his future will continue while the transfer window remains open around Europe.