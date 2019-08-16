Al Harrington Says Police Stop Was for 'Driving While Black,' LAPD Investigating

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

Washington Wizards forward Al Harrington (7) pauses before shooting a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, March 28, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Al Harrington commented Thursday on receiving a ticket outside his business headquarters in Hollywood, California.

When asked by TMZ Sports why he was given a ticket, Harrington responded, "Driving well black."

Harrington also said the cops were "just doing their job."

Per TMZ Sports, representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department said they would look into the matter and "take any comment like this seriously."

The 39-year-old Harrington spent 16 seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. In 981 regular-season games, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

After leaving the NBA in 2014, Harrington played in China and Australia. He was also part of the championship-winning Trilogy team during BIG3's inaugural season.

Harrington also makes regular appearances as an analyst on ESPN shows such as The Jump and owns Viola Extracts, a business that creates cannabis-based products meant to manage and reduce pain.

