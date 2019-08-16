Frank Lampard Says Criticism of Chelsea After Manchester United Loss Was 'Lazy'August 16, 2019
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said some of the criticism his team received following their loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday has been "lazy."
The Blues' domestic campaign got off to a disappointing start at Old Trafford, where they were beaten 4-0 by the Red Devils. Chelsea had their moments in the game but were not ruthless enough and were let down by some basic defensive mistakes.
Speaking on Friday ahead of the Stamford Bridge showdown with Leicester City on Sunday, Lampard said some of the flak received by the team wasn't fair, per Metro:
"In terms of the Manchester United game, I think some of the criticism was quite lazy because it was a reaction to a 4-0 scoreline. Now I get that, I get that it was 4-0. We made errors, there should be criticism, I'd be the first to say that.
"But a lot of our general play was really good. So I'm not listening to that. I'm taking out the positives of that game. There were more positives against Liverpool, because I thought our performance wholly was really, really good and we need to now turn it into wins."
Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho was a pundit on Sky Sports for the game. Football writer Daniel Storey picked up on some of the former Chelsea manager's criticism of his ex-player's team selection:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
Dismal collapse from Chelsea, who have been conceding goals just like that in preseason. Jose Mourinho was right on Frank Lampard picking a team for tomorrow, not today.
Lampard's team produced a much stronger performance on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup against the Reds, drawing 2-2 after extra time before eventually losing 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
Nizaar Kinsella of Goal summed up the team's efforts in that encounter in comparison to the United clash:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Chelsea played well for 65 minutes vs Man United. They played well for 120 minutes today.
Lampard, who received complete support from the travelling Blues supporters despite the rough start at United, will be taking charge of his first home game against Leicester. The fact the former midfielder is Chelsea's all-time top scorer means he has a lot of credit in the bank as he begins his tenure.
In his press conference, Lampard said he is looking forward to the match:
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
Lampard: 'I'm proud to manage this club. I've been back a few times and had great support so it will be an emotional, special day for me but the important thing is that we win the game.' #CHELEI
The Blues manager also provided an update on the fitness on some crucial players ahead of the encounter:
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
Frank reports that Rudiger and Willian are getting closer to fitness and are both in contention for the Leicester game. On Hudson-Odoi, he says the teenager is also getting closer and has been training with the development squad in the last week. #CHELEI
Leicester will represent tricky opponents for Chelsea, with many tipping the Foxes to make a push for a European spot this term. Given the Blues played 120 minutes on Wednesday, there'll likely be a few heavy legs for the home team come kick off too.
Even so, Lampard's return to the Bridge will be enough to make for a fine atmosphere. The manager will be hopeful some of the positive snippets he's seen against United and Liverpool will be able to blossom further in front of a home crowd.
