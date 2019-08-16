Video: Popovich Says 'We Partied Our Ass Off' After Being Cut by 1972 Team USA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - AUGUST 15: Head coach Gregg Popovich talks to the media after the 2019 USA Men's National Team World Cup training camp practice at UCLA Health Training Center on August 15, 2019 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

When Gregg Popovich failed to make the United States' roster for the 1972 Olympics, it was a disappointment to say the least.

Then 23 years old, the former Air Force guard knew only one way to cope: by partying.

Popovich revealed on Thursday that he and his teammates on the alternate team "partied our ass off" after failing to make the senior squad:

Team USA wound up losing to the Soviet Union 51-50 in controversial fashion.

Now the head coach of USA Basketball, Popovich will have the opportunity to lead the program to gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

