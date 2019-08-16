Video: Popovich Says 'We Partied Our Ass Off' After Being Cut by 1972 Team USA

Video: Popovich Says 'We Partied Our Ass Off' After Being Cut by 1972 Team USAAugust 16, 2019
When Gregg Popovich failed to make the United States' roster for the 1972 Olympics, it was a disappointment to say the least.
Then 23 years old, the former Air Force guard knew only one way to cope: by partying.
Popovich revealed on Thursday that he and his teammates on the alternate team "partied our ass off" after failing to make the senior squad:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich on being cut from 1972 Olympic team: “I was devastated. Anybody would be. They put me on alternate team, we went to Brazil & Argentina and partied out a—es off. I was young and foolish.” https://t.co/hxLJHNcCYB
Team USA wound up losing to the Soviet Union 51-50 in controversial fashion.
Now the head coach of USA Basketball, Popovich will have the opportunity to lead the program to gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.
