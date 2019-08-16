Zinedine Zidane Talks Gareth Bale, Neymar and Paul Pogba Real Madrid Rumours

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fielded questions about Gareth Bale's future on Friday, as well as the club's reported interest in Neymar and Paul Pogba.

Los Blancos will get their 2019-20 term underway on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu against Celta Vigo, with a new-look side set to take to the field following a summer of transfer activity.

In terms of outgoings, Zidane was quizzed about Bale and admitted he thought the Welshman was set for a summer exit. However, it now appears he could stay at the club, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

Speculation continues to persist over interest in PSG star Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Pogba too.

The Madrid boss didn't want to comment on the rumours about either player:

