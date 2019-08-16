Zinedine Zidane Talks Gareth Bale, Neymar and Paul Pogba Real Madrid Rumours

Zinedine Zidane Talks Gareth Bale, Neymar and Paul Pogba Real Madrid RumoursAugust 16, 2019
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane fielded questions about Gareth Bale's future on Friday, as well as the club's reported interest in Neymar and Paul Pogba.
Los Blancos will get their 2019-20 term underway on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu against Celta Vigo, with a new-look side set to take to the field following a summer of transfer activity.
In terms of outgoings, Zidane was quizzed about Bale and admitted he thought the Welshman was set for a summer exit. However, it now appears he could stay at the club, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Zidane on Bale “It seemed that he was going to leave, and he is here with us now. Things can change, and now I will count on him, like the others. He has a contract, is an important player, and I hope that all the players want to make things difficult for me to pick the team.”
Speculation continues to persist over interest in PSG star Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Pogba too.
The Madrid boss didn't want to comment on the rumours about either player:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Zidane: “Neymar is not a Real Madrid player. The important thing is the players who are here.”
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Zidane on Pogba: “Paul is a Manchester player and we must respect that. We are here thinking of tomorrow’s game.”
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Zidane asked if he wants more players, for example Pogba “I am happy with my players, thinking just of tomorrow’s game. The players the same. We are ready to play a good game, we want to compete. I have the best players here, no doubt, I always say that.”
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
