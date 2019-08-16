Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez Has Manchester United Future Amid Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Alexis Sanchez still has a future at Old Trafford despite renewed speculation about his future.

The Chile international has struggled for form since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal in 2018, and as a result, his status at United is in doubt at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Speaking ahead of the team's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday, Solskjaer said he thinks Sanchez will get opportunities in the coming months and dismissed suggestions the player has been banished from the first-team setup, per David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror:

"Alexis is such a pro, and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this.

"It's these stories that he's been put in the reserves—of course he hasn't, he's had three weeks now, he's a few weeks behind the rest but close to being ready. We don't have the biggest forward line in numbers, so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect, we expect him to come good at this club, he's quality."

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer added he anticipates Sanchez will show his best in United colours:

There have been fresh rumours regarding a possible Serie A move for the 30-year-old before the transfer window closes:

For Sanchez, the last 18 months have been torrid, as he's been unable to get anywhere near the levels he set so consistently in English football with the Gunners.

At Arsenal, the forward was a force to be reckoned with. Sanchez could play across the front line and would be a menace to opposition defenders with his vibrant attacking; the Chilean could dribble, pass and score goals.

Those traits in Sanchez's game have barely been seen at United, with confidence quickly draining from the forward's game following a challenging start to life in Manchester.

Squawka Football summed up his troubles with the Red Devils towards the end of the previous campaign:

United supporters will at least be encouraged by Sanchez's performances over the summer, as he seemed to rediscover a spark for Chile as they progressed to the Copa America semi-finals.

If he can carry that form into the Premier League season, it will be a huge boost for United.

Per football writer Daniel Storey, the Red Devils aren't blessed with dependable goalscorers:

With Romelu Lukaku leaving United to join Inter Milan, there will be chances for Sanchez to play as part of a fluid attacking trio this season.

Given the reported £300,000 weekly wage being earned by the forward, United will be desperate for him to show some overdue form. If Solskjaer can find a way to get Sanchez operating at those levels again, it will be an enormous boost to the team's ambitions this term.