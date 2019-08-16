Ernesto Valverde Says Transfer Window Should Close Before La Liga Season Starts

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said La Liga should follow the Premier League's example and close its transfer window before the domestic season gets under way.

The Premier League changed its laws last year so that the transfer window closes on August 9. Teams from England can no longer sign players—though they can sell—while clubs in Spain, Germany and France are able to purchase new talent until September 2.

However, Valverde called it an "inconvenience" to not know his squad for the upcoming campaign when the first match takes place.

He told reporters: "Of course it's an inconvenience to not have your squad finalised when the league is about to start. What's normal is when you start a competition, or a season, that you know which players you're going to have for the whole season. At least, that's how I think it should be."

Valverde's side are embroiled in a transfer saga involving former star Neymar and his current employers, Paris Saint-Germain.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden of ESPN FC recently wrote that a deal involving Barca midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic has been discussed:

On one hand, closing the transfer window before the season begins prevents clubs from reacting when they lose key players to injury. Having an earlier window closure in England also leaves teams at higher risk of losing players without being unable to replace them.

Then again, smaller clubs in particular could stand to benefit if all major leagues adopted the same principle. This could, in theory, give those teams a greater chance of seeing their plans go undisturbed after the term has begun.

Sports writer Andy West supported the policy being embraced in La Liga:

Doing business earlier in the summer would generally allow new arrivals more time to settle into their surroundings, too, providing clubs were eager to take that initiative.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino recently expressed disappointment with the Premier League for its change due to there being multiple transfer windows, per BBC Sport:

Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong this summer. Griezmann's arrival was finalised in July, while Barca had a deal in place since January for former Ajax gem De Jong.

The Blaugrana open their defence of La Liga away to Athletic Club on Friday evening.