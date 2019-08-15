Report: Colts' Reece Fountain's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Dislocation

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 15, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Daurice Fountain #10 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reece Fountain has a dislocated and fractured ankle, which will "likely" require surgery "right away," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before Rapoport relayed a diagnosis, The Athletic's Zak Keefer described the moment Fountain suffered the injury during the Colts' joint-practice with the Cleveland Browns

The 23-year-old was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round of last year's draft out of Northern Iowa. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Jacoby Brissett in Much Better Position to Succeed in 2019

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Jacoby Brissett in Much Better Position to Succeed in 2019

    John Alfieri
    via Colts Wire

    Colts Live Training Camp Tracker: Final Practice

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Live Training Camp Tracker: Final Practice

    Stampede Blue
    via Stampede Blue

    Brady on Coaching After Retirement: 'Oh Hell No'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady on Coaching After Retirement: 'Oh Hell No'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Intriguing Players to Watch This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    10 Intriguing Players to Watch This Week

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire