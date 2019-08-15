Report: Colts' Reece Fountain's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Dislocation

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reece Fountain has a dislocated and fractured ankle, which will "likely" require surgery "right away," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before Rapoport relayed a diagnosis, The Athletic's Zak Keefer described the moment Fountain suffered the injury during the Colts' joint-practice with the Cleveland Browns:

The 23-year-old was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round of last year's draft out of Northern Iowa.

