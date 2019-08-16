Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid travel to Celta Vigo in their opener on Saturday, with Eden Hazard set to make his La Liga debut.

The Belgian superstar has finally arrived at his dream destination after being linked to Los Blancos for years.

Real president Florentino Perez has started revamping the Madrid squad, providing Zinedine Zidane fresh talent to rebuild the labouring giant.

Madrid ended last season third, also surrendering their UEFA Champions League crown after a disappointing period.

Date: Saturday, August 17

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: BeIN CONNECT, fuboTV

Odds: Celta 4-1, Madrid 8-1, draw 10-3 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Real have no trouble dominating the back pages, with the media intensely interested in the club, but the 33-time Spanish champions have had a 12 months to forget.

Losing both Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo was too much for the club to hemorrhage in a short space of time, and Real won only 22 of their 38 league games last term. The collapse triggered the return of Zidane, and the Frenchman now has the job of writing the next chapter in the team's history.

Hazard will believe he is the man to replace Ronaldo's magic on the pitch, and with Gareth Bale's long-term future in doubt, the former Chelsea forward will be given the keys to the kingdom. However, Real have appeared weak in pre-season, and a 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid suggests the start of the campaign could be troublesome.

According to Marca's Miguel Angel Lara (adapted by Geoff Gillingham), Zidane has spoken confidently in pre-season despite the lack of quality in performances.

"The Madrid fans do not need to be worried, I am always positive," Zidane said. "Always. I know it is complicated because we have just finished a difficult season and because things have not started well. I know that we have a great team - what we need is to win a game. We just need that."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Into the Madrid squad this season come Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic and defensive signings Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy. All carried large fees but the trio lack top-level experience. Militao impressed during his stint at Porto, but at 21, he is not the finished article. Mendy has two seasons under his belt during his spell at Lyon, and the France international will have to show a step up in his game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Celta are a good opening opponent for Real after a lacklustre season. The Sky Blues ended last term in 17th and dodged relegation by only four points. Vigo came sixth in La Liga four seasons ago and they'll have aspirations to reach the top 10 once again. Club legend Iago Aspas remains with the team. The 32-year-old will be required to go on the goal trail throughout the next season.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, Aspas could be a doubt for the opening of the campaign after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season, per Football Espana. The player scored nine goals in the final nine matches last term, keeping his club in the top division through his willpower and leadership. His availability will be vital for Fran Escriba's side in the coming months.