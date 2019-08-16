Under-the-Radar WWE Stars to Watch for the Rest of 2019

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After the conclusion of SummerSlam, the WWE Universe is looking forward to the second half of the year and which under-the-radar Superstars have the brightest outlook for the remainder of 2019.

While many of the top wrestlers in the business are in high-profile positions heading toward the fall and winter, there are other underrated performers who will steal the spotlight in the coming months.

Here are the under-the-radar Superstars to watch for the rest of the year.

Aleister Black

Since breaking away from the tag team with Ricochet, Aleister Black has been featured in three matches on television or pay-per-view. While he's had weeks of promos, he has yet to enter a long-term program with any real merit.

That changes in the second half of 2019.

Black's matches against Cesaro and Sami Zayn highlighted the Dutch Superstar's unparalleled ability in the ring, but the key to getting the WWE Universe behind his character is a storyline that helps fans understand his motivations.

Whether he's fighting for a championship or locked in a struggle with a well-respected veteran of the business, he must be thrown into marquee angles for the rest of the year and should become one of the top highlights of SmackDown once the show makes the transition to Fox in October.

The Kabuki Warriors

Led by Paige, the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane looked to be the cornerstone of the women's tag team division, but a lack of effort from WWE Creative has left two of the most talented performers on the main roster sidelined.

Asuka and Sane can only be held down for so long, though.

With the tag team division currently a mess, Paige undergoing surgery and the unlikely but popular pairing of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross taking control of the titles, now is the time for the former NXT women's champions to become singles stars again.

SmackDown's move to Friday nights will mean the women's division will have to be at its best. With Bayley and Charlotte as the only certifiable top female stars on the blue brand right now due to poor booking in recent months, Asuka and Sane are poised to become the contenders WWE desperately needs.

Buddy Murphy

While Buddy Murphy has been squandered since making the transition to SmackDown, the former cruiserweight champion is now tied to one of the top storylines in the company and could be ready for a breakout in his main roster career.

Working with the likes of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will put the Australian on the radar of casual fans who didn't see his work in NXT or 205 Live, but it was his breakout performance in a bout against The Big Dog that should have officials backstage taking note.

Don't squander yet another top-tier talent, WWE Creative.

With SmackDown's move to Fox, the company will be looking to add a high-flying edge to the show to entertain new fans watching the show.

After showcasing both his in-ring storytelling and ability to fly with the best of them, Murphy should shine as an integral part of the blue brand.

