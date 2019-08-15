Manchester United Made Approach for Juventus' Merih Demiral, Says Fabio Paratici

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said that Manchester United made an approach for defender Merih Demiral in the summer transfer window.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Joe Bray at the Manchester Evening News) that the 21-year-old was a target for the Red Devils and Serie A rivals AC Milan.

"He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don’t imagine how many," he said. "The Turk was requested by Milan but was also approached by Manchester United."

Demiral only joined Juventus in July from Sassuolo for €18 million (£16.5 million), signing a five-year deal with the Italian champions:

There was initial speculation that Juve would send the youngster out on loan. However, his agent, Cenk Melik Yazici, has said he will stay in Turin this season, per Fiorentinanews.com (h/t Football Italia).

"Merih is happy and nobody wants to sell him now, " he said. "Demiral will remain at Juventus, the club won’t sell or loan him out."

Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul has been impressed with Demiral in pre-season:

Yet the youngster faces a battle for first-team minutes with Maurizio Sarri's side. Juventus also brought in Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt over the summer to join Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani in the squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United strengthened their defence by signing centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester City:

The England international arrived for a fee of £80 million and will command wages of £190,000 per week, according to the Athletic (h/t Andy Wilson at the Daily Express).

Maguire's move makes him the world's most expensive defender, and he will be expected to significantly improve a defence that conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season.