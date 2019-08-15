Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's La Liga Season Opener with Calf Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona waves to the crowd prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Nou Camp on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's opening La Liga match of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Friday with a calf injury.

Barca tweeted their squad ahead of the away clash, and Messi was not named in Ernesto Valverde's travelling party.

Matt Maltby of the Mirror reported Messi had sustained the injury in pre-season training.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Stoichkov: Neymar Would Be 'A Bomb' at Barcelona

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Stoichkov: Neymar Would Be 'A Bomb' at Barcelona

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG Doctor: Neymar Injury Likely to Recur

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Doctor: Neymar Injury Likely to Recur

    Sport EN
    via sport

    Coutinho's Agent Dismisses PSG Transfer Talk

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Coutinho's Agent Dismisses PSG Transfer Talk

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Schmeichel: Maguire Was 'Made for Man Utd'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Schmeichel: Maguire Was 'Made for Man Utd'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report