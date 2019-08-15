Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's La Liga Season Opener with Calf Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's opening La Liga match of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Friday with a calf injury.

Barca tweeted their squad ahead of the away clash, and Messi was not named in Ernesto Valverde's travelling party.

Matt Maltby of the Mirror reported Messi had sustained the injury in pre-season training.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.