'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, FrankenStrowman Confirmed for Horror-Themed WWE 2K20 DLC

Photo credit: WWE.com.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was announced Thursday as a playable character for those who pre-order WWE 2K20.

According to the official announcement, "The Fiend" is part of the WWE 2K Originals: Bump in the Night downloadable content pack. In addition to "The Fiend," the pack will include eight fictional playable characters such as "Demon King" Finn Balor, "Swampfather" Bray Wyatt, a Frankenstein version of Braun Strowman called FrankenStrowman, "Wicked" Aleister Black, "Unleashed Apex Predator" Randy Orton and "Fed-Up" Sheamus.

WWE 2K tweeted photos of how "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and FrankenStrowman will look in the game:

Along with the playable characters, those who pre-order WWE 2K20 will unlock the Wyatt Swamp and Cemetery Brawl arenas, as well as new moves, weapons and options for both Create-a-Superstar and Create-an-Arena.

Additionally, WWE 2K Originals: Bump in the Night includes multiple 2K Story Towers and a unique 2K Showcase that prompts the player to fight against "Swampfather" Bray Wyatt and his family with Finn Balor.

The WWE 2K Originals: Bump in the Night pack represents the first time WWE 2K is featuring a fictional DLC pack that helps expand the gamer experience and prolong playability.

Bump in the Night is the first of four WWE 2K Originals, with the other three set to be announced at a later date. They can be purchased for $14.99 apiece or as a bundle for $29.99 in the WWE 2K Backstage Pass.

While Bump in the Night is included for everyone who pre-orders WWE 2K20, the other three WWE 2K Originals come with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

WWE 2K20's official worldwide release is set for Oct. 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and related platforms.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).