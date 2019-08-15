Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch and More Rumors on WWE Clash of Champions Matches

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Next month's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view is reportedly set to feature a Raw Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the card will also include a rematch between WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

Other matches that are rumored but not confirmed for Clash of Champions include SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day vs. The Revival, Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali, Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman.

Lynch against Banks undoubtedly stands out due to The Boss' long-awaited return on Monday's episode of Raw. After four months away, Banks showed up to attack an already injured Natalya before destroying The Man with a steel chair.

While Sasha and Becky have faced each other before, things are much different this time around since Banks is one of WWE's hottest heels and Lynch has developed into one of the company's top babyfaces. Because of that, it has the potential to main event Clash of Champions.

Regarding the other potential matches, Kingston vs. Orton is a given since their SummerSlam match ended in a double countout with Kofi attacking The Viper with a kendo stick following the bout.

On Tuesday's SmackDown, Orton and The Revival beat New Day in a six-man tag team match, which presumably puts Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in line for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Big E and Xavier Woods.

Nakamura and Ali have traded wins in recent weeks, although Ali is part of the King of the Ring tournament, which could impact whether he is in line for an IC title match.

The Reigns storyline that has played out in recent weeks seems to be building toward a match against Bryan at some point. Buddy Murphy blamed Rowan for Reigns nearly getting taken out, and while both Bryan and Rowan have denied it, a Reigns vs. Bryan bout seems inevitable.

On Monday's Raw, Braun rushed to Rollins' aid while he was getting attacked by The OC. That could mean Strowman is set to feud with AJ Styles over the United States Championship, but a heel turn could put him in line to face Rollins for the Universal title at Clash of Champions.

Clash of Champions will take place Sept. 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).