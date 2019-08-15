Unai Emery Discusses Potential Mesut Ozil Transfer to MLS Ahead of Burnley Match

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIAugust 15, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal speaks with Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he is not wasting time thinking about speculation linking Mesut Ozil with a move to Major League Soccer.

The Spaniard told reporters his focus was on Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley when asked about the German's future during his pre-match press conference.

"Really, really when we're starting playing against Burnley, can you think I am thinking and losing my time if the player can leave here?" he said. "My focus, my direction is playing on Saturday."

Ozil's agent has been in the United States to discuss a potential move to DC United, according to the Washington Post (h/t Sarthak Sharma at Fox Sports).

       

