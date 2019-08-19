2019 Fantasy Football Big Board: Injuries, Holdouts Shaking Up Rankings

1 of 6

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Signal-callers get it all: contracts that pay in excess of $30 million per season, shiny MVP awards and plenty of attention.

However, in fantasy football there's much more depth under center than at the other positions. Assuming your league starts just one QB each week, your odds of finding a viable starter in the middle or late rounds is much better than at running back, wide receiver or tight end.

This isn't to say that elite fantasy quarterbacks don't have value. Or that they won't put up big-time fantasy points. But unless said QB goes berserk, ala Patrick Mahomes in 2018, the edge you gain under center won't be worth the hole you dig in the backfield or at wideout.

Resist the urge to reach for one early.

Stock Up

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Current ADP: 71/QB6

My Rank: QB4

Matt Ryan continues to be the poster boy for exercising a measure of patience at QB in 2019—a player who presents elite fantasy upside without the sticker price to match.

All Ryan did in 2018 was finish in the top three in many fantasy scoring systems while flirting with 5,000 passing yards and posting numbers that looked a lot like his 2016 MVP season. With an improved offensive line and a more creative play-caller in coordinator Dirk Koetter, Ryan can at least back up that 2018 performance.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Current ADP: 98/QB12

My Rank: QB13

There wasn't a quarterback in the NFL whose ADP stood to rise (or fall) more based on the preseason than that of the first overall pick in this year's draft.

Kyler Murray has had an up-and-down preseason. The first game was good. The second was...not.

That's not the important takeaway, though. As a matter of fact, if the bad performance drops his ADP, it could be helpful for drafters.

From what we've seen of Kliff Kingsbury's offense, it will be fantasy-friendly—and play to what Murray does well. The "Air Raid" is all about spreading the field and hitting receivers quickly. It's tailor-made for Murray's mobility and accuracy.

Not to mention all the time playing catch-up Murray and his team will do in 2019. All hail garbage time.

Stock Down

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Current ADP: 66/QB4

My Rank: QB9

Andrew Luck's stock isn't just down—it's in a free-fall.

We already knew Luck had been nursing a calf strain since May. In the past week, reports surfaced that the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year also has an injury in the "high-ankle area" and that his Week 1 status is in doubt, per general manager Chris Ballard.

Were he healthy, Luck could have challenged to be the No. 1 fantasy quarterback in 2019. It's become painfully evident that he isn't—and there's no telling (given his injury history) when he will be.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Current ADP: 257/QB27

My Rank: QB26

It may not be fair to say Marcus Mariota's fantasy stock is "down." It's not like there was a stampede to secure the fifth-year veteran's services before now.

But since Mariota has floundered in preseason action, he's undraftable in all but the deepest leagues and superflexes.

Head coach Mike Vrabel can proclaim until he's blue in the face that Mariota's his guy at quarterback, but there was a reason the team traded for Ryan Tannehill in the offseason.

A quick hook's coming for Mariota if his struggles stretch into the regular season.

Sleeper Alert

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

Current ADP 180/QB23

My Rank: QB22

Per Dan Schneier of CBSSports.com, Tony Romo thinks Darnold has the "it" factor.

Whatever that means.

What Darnold definitely has is a vastly improved array of passing-game weapons, a better offensive line and a growing rapport with wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

The ingredients are there for a big step forward in Darnold's second pro season, and in the preseason Darnold's looked the part of someone ready to take it.

Top 50 Quarterbacks

Bye week in parentheses

1. Patrick Mahomes - KC (12)

2. Deshaun Watson - HOU (10)

3. Aaron Rodgers - GB (11)

4. Matt Ryan - ATL (9)

5. Baker Mayfield - CLE (7)

6. Russell Wilson - SEA (11)

7. Carson Wentz - PHI (10)

8. Cam Newton - CAR (7)

9. Andrew Luck - IND (6)

10. Drew Brees - NO (9)

11. Jared Goff - LAR (9)

12. Ben Roethlisberger - PIT (7)

13. Kyler Murray - ARI (12)

14. Philip Rivers - LAC (12)

15. Dak Prescott - DAL (8)

16. Lamar Jackson - BAL (8)

17. Kirk Cousins - MIN (12)

18. Mitchell Trubisky - CHI (6)

19. Jameis Winston - TB (7)

20. Tom Brady - NE (10)

21. Josh Allen - BUF (6)

22. Sam Darnold - NYJ (4)

23. Jimmy Garoppolo - SF (4)

24. Derek Carr - OAK (6)

25. Matthew Stafford - DET (5)

26. Marcus Mariota - TEN (11)

27. Andy Dalton - CIN (9)

28. Nick Foles - JAC (10)

29. Joe Flacco - DEN (10)

30. Eli Manning - NYG (11)

31. Case Keenum - WAS (10)

32. Ryan Fitzpatrick - MIA (5)

33. Josh Rosen - MIA (5)

34. Dwayne Haskins - WAS (10)

35. Ryan Tannehill - TEN (11)

36. Daniel Jones - NYG (11)

37. Drew Lock - DEN (10)

38. Blake Bortles - LAR (9)

39. Teddy Bridgewater - NO (9)

40. Taysom Hill - NO (9)

41. Will Grier - CAR (7)

42. Jacoby Brissett - IND (6)

43. Nick Mullens - SF (4)

44. Tyrod Taylor - LAC (12)

45. Robert Griffin III - BAL (8)

46. AJ McCarron - HOU (10)

47. DeShone Kizer - GB (11)

48. Colt McCoy - WAS (10)

49. Matt Barkley - BUF (6)

50. Nate Sudfeld - PHI (10)