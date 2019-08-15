Philippe Coutinho's Agent Dismisses PSG Transfer Talk Amid Barca, Neymar Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Kia Joorabchian, the agent for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, has denied speculation he is in France to hold discussions with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a possible transfer involving his client.

Coutinho's future at the Camp Nou has been a topic of discussion throughout the summer after struggling to make an impression since joining the Blaugrana from Liverpool in January 2018.

Recent reports have suggested Barcelona are seeking to include Coutinho as a makeweight in a deal to bring Neymar back to the club. But speaking to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), Joorabchian dismissed rumours he was in discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit.

"I am not in Paris, I am in London," he said. "Reports of me being in Paris discussing Coutinho with PSG are simply false."

According to ESPN FC, Barcelona are ready to offer Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic to PSG, as well as €100 million (£92 million), in exchange for Neymar:

Neymar joined the Paris giants from Barcelona in 2017, becoming the most expensive player in the history of the game in the process. However, ever since he made the move, speculation about a possible return to Spain has simmered.

For Coutinho, the final few days of the transfer window look set to be critical.

At Liverpool, the Brazilian was one of the best attacking midfielders in the game. His close control, vision in possession and long-range shooting made him a major threat for opponents. Since moving to the Camp Nou, those qualities have been rarely seen.

There were at least some signs of improvement from the player during the summer, where he played an important role in Brazil winning the Copa America:

It would be intriguing to see Coutinho at PSG, given manager Thomas Tuchel is blessed with a number of attacking options.

Vying for a No. 10 position already are Julian Draxler and summer signing Pablo Sarabia, while Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria have at times occupied the wide positions along with Neymar, when he's been available.

With Antoine Griezmann arriving at Barcelona to join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, competition for attacking places will be fierce next season and it's not totally clear where Coutinho fits into that setup.

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 thinks Barcelona are set to pay too much to bring Neymar back although would welcome the chance to get Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic off the books:

Given the speculation around his own future, the rumours regarding a pursuit of Neymar and the acquisition of Griezmann, there are indications that Barcelona don't have faith in Coutinho going into the new season.

With that in mind, he would potentially benefit from a transfer elsewhere, although deals like the one mentioned involving Neymar are extremely difficult to broker.