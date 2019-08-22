Best Reaction to Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge's Trabzonspor Deal

Best Reaction to Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge's Trabzonspor DealAugust 22, 2019
Daniel Sturridge completed his transfer to Trabzonspor on Wednesday, creating a significant amount of social media buzz.
News the deal had been done came via the club's official Twitter account, and the striker has signed a three-year contract:
The man himself posted the following on social media after the deal was done:
Daniel Sturridge @DanielSturridge
Turkish D Studgie Delight!!! Right that’s my corny joke of the day... Jokes aside looking forward to this new adventure 😎 thank you God for the blessing ❤️ Bye for now.👋🏾 #trabzon #trabzonspor @trabzonspor #turkey https://t.co/DrGFJsL3bh
The Turkish Football Twitter account shared a photo of the player's arrival in Turkey before completing the transfer:
Turkish Football @Turkish_Futbol1
Look whose in town 👀 Daniel Sturridge arrives in Turkey Trabzonspor... https://t.co/gjrgNOuRXV
They also offered insight into what type of lifestyle Sturridge will enjoy with his new club:
Turkish Football @Turkish_Futbol1
Trabzonspor are based on the eastern Black Sea coast of Turkey. Forget sun, sand & sea this region is known for its lush green forests, mountains and rain. Lots of rain. Sturridge will feel at home 😄 They also have hardcore support. Millions of fans https://t.co/QnChjuFPNE
B/R Football looked back at some other big names in European football who have played in the Turkish Super Lig:
B/R Football @brfootball
They’ve played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, they’ve played in Turkey. Welcome, @DanielSturridge 🇹🇷 https://t.co/PoCCLB5vx3
Liverpool released Sturridge at the end of the 2018-19 season after the team achieved UEFA Champions League glory.
With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack, the England international gradually drifted down the pecking order at Anfield. It was no surprise when manager Jurgen Klopp opted against giving him an extension.
Sturridge moved to Liverpool in January 2013 and was a key player for the team almost immediately.
In the following campaign, he forged an outstanding partnership with Luis Suarez that took Liverpool close to the Premier League title. That season saw the forward's searing speed and inventiveness terrify opposition defences.
Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian reflected on just how effective the former Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers man was in that season:
Sachin Nakrani @SachinNakrani
Rightly overshadowed by Luis Suarez but should never be forgotten how brilliant Daniel Sturridge was in 2013/14. 29 league goals, 33 in total. Some of them absolutely sublime. Two that stick in my mind are the chip at home to West Brom and the juggle-volley away to Stoke.
However, from that campaign on the striker suffered frequently with injuries. Not only did the constant issues rob Sturridge of his frightening acceleration, but it also meant former boss Brendan Rodgers and Klopp have had to build a team without him in mind.
In 2017-18, Sturridge spent the second half of the season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, although more fitness issues limited him to just six appearances at the Hawthorns. Last season he remained at Liverpool, but made just four Premier League starts.
Overall, he left the Reds with an excellent goalscoring record:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Daniel Sturridge for Liverpool across all competitions: 👕 160 games ⚽ 67 goals 🎯 20 assists 🏆 1 Champions League Time for a new adventure. https://t.co/6gFex995Yw
Goal shared a video of all of Sturridge's Premier League goals for the club:
Goal @goal
Daniel Sturridge scored 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Here's every single one of them! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/L9X2wAREP8
The time does feel right for a new chapter in the 29-year-old's career, and he will feel there's still something to offer at a decent level.
In Turkey, a new set of challenges should ensure Sturridge is motivated, which is key following on from winning the biggest prize in club football. He will also be hopeful that some regular games will assist in building a fitness base that he's lacked in recent years.
Leverkusen Interested in Liverpool's Dejan Lovren