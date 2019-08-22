Best Reaction to Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge's Trabzonspor Deal

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool released Sturridge at the end of the 2018-19 season after the team achieved UEFA Champions League glory.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack, the England international gradually drifted down the pecking order at Anfield. It was no surprise when manager Jurgen Klopp opted against giving him an extension.

Sturridge moved to Liverpool in January 2013 and was a key player for the team almost immediately.

In the following campaign, he forged an outstanding partnership with Luis Suarez that took Liverpool close to the Premier League title. That season saw the forward's searing speed and inventiveness terrify opposition defences.

Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian reflected on just how effective the former Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers man was in that season:

However, from that campaign on the striker suffered frequently with injuries. Not only did the constant issues rob Sturridge of his frightening acceleration, but it also meant former boss Brendan Rodgers and Klopp have had to build a team without him in mind.

In 2017-18, Sturridge spent the second half of the season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, although more fitness issues limited him to just six appearances at the Hawthorns. Last season he remained at Liverpool, but made just four Premier League starts.

Overall, he left the Reds with an excellent goalscoring record:

Goal shared a video of all of Sturridge's Premier League goals for the club:

The time does feel right for a new chapter in the 29-year-old's career, and he will feel there's still something to offer at a decent level.

In Turkey, a new set of challenges should ensure Sturridge is motivated, which is key following on from winning the biggest prize in club football. He will also be hopeful that some regular games will assist in building a fitness base that he's lacked in recent years.