Roberto Martinez: Romelu Lukaku Needed 'Fresh Air' of Manchester United Exit

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said Romelu Lukaku needed "fresh air" ahead of his transfer to Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Lukaku left the Old Trafford outfit after two seasons in the summer transfer window, joining the Serie A giants in a deal worth a reported £74 million.

Although the Belgium international was a regular goalscorer for the the Red Devils, he divided opinion during his time at the club. Speaking about the forward, Lukaku's national team manager said he believed the time was right for a transfer, per Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror.

"The link between Romelu and Manchester United had simply come to an end," said Martinez. "He needed fresh air—he's found it at Inter and joined a very ambitious club."

Lukaku has worked under Martinez at international and club level. The striker was brought to Everton in 2013 by the coach on an initial loan deal before the Toffees signed him on a permanent contract the following summer.

It was at Goodison Park where Lukaku developed a reputation as one of the best goalscorers in English football.

After shining for Everton, he earned a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2017 and appeared ready to take another step in his career. Per OptaPaolo, in his two years at the club, Lukaku was comfortably United's most productive player:

He was involved in the high point of the previous season, netting twice in United's memorable UEFA Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, where the Red Devils won 3-1 in the French capital:

It was a surprise Lukaku's situation became so stale so quickly at United. The brand of football being deployed by new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't seem to align with the Belgium star's natural attributes.

Solskjaer appears keen to utilise a fluid front three, containing players who can interchange and press opposition defenders high up the field. Lukaku lacks the intensity off the ball to be able to thrive in that kind of setup.

With that in mind, it will be fascinating to see how he fares under Inter manager Antonio Conte, who builds teams renowned for their dynamism in and out of possession. Per Italian football writer Adam Digby, the former Chelsea and Juventus boss has wanted the player for a long time:

Martinez will be hoping the change in environment and a new set of challenges will give Lukaku a fresh lease of life. If it does, Belgium will also stand to be beneficiaries; they are next in action on September 6, as they take on San Marino in a UEFA European Championship qualifier.

Per McLeman, Lukaku scored four times for Inter in a friendly game against Serie D side Virtus Bergamo last weekend. His competitive debut for the club will likely come on August 26, when the Nerazzurri host Lecce in their Serie A opener.