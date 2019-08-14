Panthers DE Bryan Cox Jr. Cited for Marijuana, Paraphernalia Possession

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. was cited for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at a traffic stop Wednesday, according to Blaine Tolison of WSOC.

He was initially pulled over for allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on I-85 in North Carolina.

Cox—the son of three-time Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Bryan Cox—is going into his third year with the Panthers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 18 games over his first two years, playing 11 games off the bench last season while totaling 10 tackles. Per Pro Football Reference, he played 200 snaps on defense and 91 snaps on special teams in 2018.

The production was enough to keep him on the team for 2019 after he signed an exclusive rights tender.

As Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noted, the staff believed he can provide versatility in the upcoming season with the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line.

However, his current deal doesn't include any guaranteed money and no dead money goes against the cap if he is released, per Spotrac.