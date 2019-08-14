Baker Mayfield Talks Potential Stone Cold Match, Browns Hype, Odell and More

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays football with a swagger that can rub some people the wrong way.

In an interview with Zach Frydenlund of Complex, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said he doesn't plan to change his demeanor.

"I probably won't ever change," Mayfield said. "That's just me. I mean, there's growing up and lessons you learn throughout life, but you know, I'm always going to be who I am and enjoy that."

Mayfield has certainly earned his confidence over the years. He is believed to be the first true freshman walk-on to start a season opener for an FBS school, doing so when he threw five touchdowns in his first game at Texas Tech in 2013.

Many doubted the Texas native before he entered the NFL, as CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso ranked him as the No. 34 prospect in the 2018 class that April. He went first overall to the Browns and set a new rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.

Thanks to Mayfield's breakout performance, as well as the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., expectations for the Browns are as high as they have been since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

Despite that hype, Mayfield thinks there's a backlash brewing against the Browns:

"I'd say the chatter doesn't matter. The expectations for us within the locker room last year were higher than what we accomplished. Outside the locker room, people threw us in the trash before the season. They didn't expect much out of us just because, the year before that, [the] Browns were 0-16. So, you know, you can only go up from there. And I think now we need to have the same mentality. It stays within that locker room. You've got to believe in it and take it one week at a time. Because I wouldn't say that everybody wants to beat us. I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real."



As for Beckham's potential impact on the offense, Mayfield explained "people do forget that he's truly one of the greatest athletes in the world and how good he is at playing receiver and the game of football."

One of Mayfield's notable moments off the football field occurred while he was watching the Cleveland Indians host the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field on Aug. 3:

Those beer-chugging skills caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin:

When asked who would win a head-to-head chugging contest between him and Austin, Mayfield seemed to imply he would come out on top.

"He used to have it. ... You can tell him I said that. He'll come over here and kick my ass," Mayfield said.

Mayfield's confidence has changed everything about the Browns. They are still establishing themselves as a serious contender in the AFC following a 7-8-1 record in 2018, but everything indicates this franchise is ready to make its first playoff appearance since 2002.