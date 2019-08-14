Texans HC Bill O'Brien 'Unaware' of Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors, Speculation

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

If the Houston Texans are exploring trade options involving Jadeveon Clowney, no one has told head coach Bill O'Brien.

Speaking to reporters about his star defensive end, O'Brien said he's "unaware" of any rumors or speculation about a trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.