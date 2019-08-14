Texans HC Bill O'Brien 'Unaware' of Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors, Speculation

Texans HC Bill O'Brien 'Unaware' of Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors, SpeculationAugust 14, 2019
If the Houston Texans are exploring trade options involving Jadeveon Clowney, no one has told head coach Bill O'Brien.
Speaking to reporters about his star defensive end, O'Brien said he's "unaware" of any rumors or speculation about a trade.
Matt Musil @KHOUSportsMatt
#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien comments on trade rumors involving @JClowney7 and he still expects JD to be here before the season starts https://t.co/O5qVLJxN9V
