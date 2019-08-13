Raiders' Antonio Brown Discusses Foot Injury, Blistering on 'Hard Knocks'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

After widespread discussion about Antonio Brown's foot injury, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver finally displayed it publicly in the latest episode of Hard Knocks:

"My feet is pretty much getting circumcised, right?" Brown joked.

Brown reportedly suffered frostbite on his feet after going into a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, according to Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk.

While the Hard Knocks clip showed some bruising on his feet, they still looked better than they did earlier this month when he posted a picture of them on his Instagram story.

Brown is hoping the medical treatment will improve his game even more.

"Hopefully, my feet born again, and I frickin' can run faster," he said.

The receiver had been away from Raiders training camp for about two weeks but joined the team Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If he can return to full strength, he could be a difference-maker this season for Oakland. The 31-year-old has been a first-team All-Pro in four of the last five years, and he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns last season.

While he had also been dealing with a grievance against the league over the ability to use his old helmet, he is back at camp and appears to be heading in the right direction with the regular season right around the corner.