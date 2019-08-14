Buddy Murphy Wins Despite Roman Reigns Loss and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Buddy Murphy Wins Despite Roman Reigns Loss and More WWE SmackDown FalloutAugust 14, 2019
When you can look up and down the women's roster in WWE and say with unabashed certainty that a high percentage of the Superstars on it have had their best matches with Charlotte Flair, it stops becoming coincidence and sparks the conversation on the second-generation star's greatness.
The Queen of All Eras may be a fancy nickname designed to splatter on T-shirts, but every superb performance inches her closer and closer to living the gimmick.
Tuesday, she wrestled a match with Ember Moon infinitely better than the subpar SmackDown women's title match between The War Goddess and Bayley at SummerSlam. At that same pay-per-view, Flair wrestled a show-stealer against a Hall of Famer who had not been a full-time in-ring performer in some 13 years in Trish Stratus.
Take into consideration the fact Becky Lynch's best matches came against Flair and The Queen managed to get engaging performances out of Carmella before that, and you have woman who is a legitimate top-five performer and one of the in-ring MVPs of Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire.
To suggest she is anything but the measuring stick for women's wrestling on a grand scale in 2019 would be to admit ignorance for the matches, moments and performances she has been at the center of since her main roster call-up four years ago.
Buddy Murphy Breaks out Despite High-Profile Loss to Roman Reigns
Had Buddy Murphy defeated Roman Reigns Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, it would have been a moment that had Twitter buzzing in its wake but followup would have been key and expectations would have been almost impossibly high.
In losing to The Big Dog, but turning in the quality performance that he did, Murphy has the opportunity to build momentum and fanfare more organically.
Murphy spent so much time in obscurity as part of NXT and 205 Live, really earning that Best Kept Secret nickname, that he needed to awaken the fans to his talents. Beating Reigns would have been the start of a forced push that fans would have immediately seen through.
Its transparency would have taken away from the moment and ultimately diminished it rather than allowing Murphy to build momentum naturally, hard work and respect the foundation of his relationship with fans.
That Murphy has been at the center of the whodunnit storyline with Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Rowan only helps get him over in a way that just being a really good wrestler never would have.
At a time when WWE Creative is maligned for not being able to properly utilize the expansive roster at its disposal, Murphy finds himself ready to breakout. More performances like the one against Reigns, and further television exposure, will only make it more likely.
Shane McMahon's Appearance Lessens Effects of SummerSlam Loss to Kevin Owens
They just could not write an episode of SmackDown Live without Shane McMahon, could they?
The prodigal son interrupted Kevin Owens, booked him in a match with Samoa Joe and levied an enormous $100,000 fine on The Prizefighter for striking an official at SummerSlam. In the process, anything accomplished by Owens' win Sunday night was rendered irrelevant.
As WWE Creative has done so frequently over the last five or so years, it failed miserably to allow a major angle or moment to breathe before delivering its followup. Owens' win over McMahon should have written the SmackDown boss off of television for a few weeks, at the very least.
Instead, McMahon returns as if nothing happened, eager to avenge the defeat and essentially continue the same exact story we have been exposed to for the last month between oppressive authority figure and antihero.
The win should have propelled Owens forward. Instead, he remains tangled in the McMahon web.
Charlotte Flair Again Proves Why She Is the Measuring Stick in Women's Wrestling
