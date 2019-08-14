Buddy Murphy Wins Despite Roman Reigns Loss and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

When you can look up and down the women's roster in WWE and say with unabashed certainty that a high percentage of the Superstars on it have had their best matches with Charlotte Flair, it stops becoming coincidence and sparks the conversation on the second-generation star's greatness.

The Queen of All Eras may be a fancy nickname designed to splatter on T-shirts, but every superb performance inches her closer and closer to living the gimmick.

Tuesday, she wrestled a match with Ember Moon infinitely better than the subpar SmackDown women's title match between The War Goddess and Bayley at SummerSlam. At that same pay-per-view, Flair wrestled a show-stealer against a Hall of Famer who had not been a full-time in-ring performer in some 13 years in Trish Stratus.

Take into consideration the fact Becky Lynch's best matches came against Flair and The Queen managed to get engaging performances out of Carmella before that, and you have woman who is a legitimate top-five performer and one of the in-ring MVPs of Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire.

To suggest she is anything but the measuring stick for women's wrestling on a grand scale in 2019 would be to admit ignorance for the matches, moments and performances she has been at the center of since her main roster call-up four years ago.