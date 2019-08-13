WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Signs New Multiyear Contract

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Roman Reigns isn't leaving WWE anytime soon.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday that Reigns recently signed a contract "for at least a few more years," though the full terms are unknown. Forbes estimated Reigns made $4.3 million in 2018 between his contract and merchandise royalties.

Reigns is one of WWE's biggest stars, and there wasn't an immediate threat that he'd bolt to another promotion or retire altogether. Still, WWE might have felt a level of urgency to tie him down now.

Much like The Rock, John Cena appears to be leaving wrestling behind as his acting profile grows. Cena has wrestled twice this year, and his appearances are almost exclusively limited to major shows or the Raw immediately preceding them.

Especially with SmackDown Live moving to Fox in October, WWE needs Reigns to continue anchoring the main roster as Cena slowly fades from the picture.

The company might be growing a bit nervous as well on the heels of Reigns' minor role in Hobbs & Shaw, which starred The Rock.

On the Aug. 2 episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, longtime WWE employee Bruce Prichard explained how the promotion didn't worry too much when The Rock landed a supporting part in 2001's The Mummy Returns.

However, that attitude changed when he was the leading man in The Scorpion King a year later. Prichard said by then those inside WWE started wondering whether The Rock would be long for the world of sports entertainment. By 2003, he was basically out the door and has since become one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Should he want to follow in the footsteps of The Rock and Cena, Reigns won't have to look far to find a reference.