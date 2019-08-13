Bray Wyatt Entrance Song, Rollins vs. Strowman Rumor and More in WWE Roundup

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Releases New Bray Wyatt Entrance Theme

Although Seth Rollins captured the Universal Championship and closed out the show, nobody came out of SummerSlam with more buzz than Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt made his in-ring debut as The Fiend and immediately set the tone with his entrance, which included a lantern mimicking his own head.

If you're looking to jam out to the remixed version of Wyatt's original theme, WWE has you covered.

Prior to his extended hiatus—his last televised match before SummerSlam was in August 2018—Wyatt was in desperate need of a new direction. His "Firefly Fun House" segments showed promise, but many fans likely remained cautiously optimistic until he finally wrestled.

Wyatt's entrance and victory over Finn Balor exceeded all expectations.

Braun Strowman to Challenge Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions

Braun Strowman came to Rollins' aid in the main event of Raw as The O.C. teamed up to attack the universal champion.

Strowman may not have his back for much longer.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported WWE is tentatively planning to have The Monster Among Men challenge for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Strowman last wrestled for the universal title at Crown Jewel in November, losing to Brock Lesnar.

Rollins must have thought he'd finally have some time to relax after conquering The Beast once and for all. Instead, he's quickly learning it gets lonely at the top.

King of the Ring to Conclude at Clash of Champions

WWE announced Monday on Raw that King of the Ring would return on the Aug. 19 edition of its flagship show.

The promotion initially provided little else in the way of details, but more information is beginning to surface. Eight wrestlers from Raw and eight from SmackDown Live make up the 16-man field:

The Miz

Ricochet

Cedric Alexander

Samoa Joe

Drew McIntyre

Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

Ali

Apollo Crews

Chad Gable

Elias

Andra de

de Buddy Murphy

Shelton Benjamin

The 2019 King of the Ring won't be confined to one episode of Raw, either. According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), the tournament will span multiple weeks on Raw and SmackDown Live before wrapping up at Clash of Champions.