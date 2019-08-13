Giants' Golden Tate Loses Appeal, Will Serve 4 Game Suspension for PED Test

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate watches plays during drills at the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will serve a four-game suspension to begin the 2019 season after losing the appeal of his positive performance-enhancing drug test. 

Tate, who signed with the Giants this offseason, released a statement last month saying his positive test was the result of fertility treatment. 

"This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning," Tate said then. "I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed."

Tate said he was "confident" the NFL would overturn the suspension because the treatment did not give him a competitive advantage. This is his first positive test under the league's PED policy.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gridiron Guessing Game Week 2

    Tap to play and win over the next four weeks

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Gridiron Guessing Game Week 2

    Tap to play and win over the next four weeks

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Hollywood Endings NFL.com Wants to See in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hollywood Endings NFL.com Wants to See in 2019

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    AP: Trent Williams’ Absence 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP: Trent Williams’ Absence 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN's Perfect Roster

    53 players, $188.2M to spend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN's Perfect Roster

    53 players, $188.2M to spend

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com