Giants' Golden Tate Loses Appeal, Will Serve 4 Game Suspension for PED Test

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will serve a four-game suspension to begin the 2019 season after losing the appeal of his positive performance-enhancing drug test.

Tate, who signed with the Giants this offseason, released a statement last month saying his positive test was the result of fertility treatment.

"This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning," Tate said then. "I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager. I did all of this well before a failed test was even confirmed."

Tate said he was "confident" the NFL would overturn the suspension because the treatment did not give him a competitive advantage. This is his first positive test under the league's PED policy.

