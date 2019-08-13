Adrian Peterson: Trent Williams' Redskins Holdout Is 'Impacting Us Tremendously'August 13, 2019
Adrian Peterson didn't sugarcoat how Trent Williams' absence is affecting the Washington Redskins as they prepare for the 2019 season.
"Since Day 1 of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously," Peterson said to ESPN's Josina Anderson. "You go from not having to worry about the blind side at all to having to chip on that side, add a tight end there which changes what you do."
[Peterson on Trent Cont.] I think it it's making Dwayne Haskins have to think more, not process things as calmly. Matter of fact, I think it's impacting all of our QBs. Guys r coming off the edge in prax right there on the QB & the RB. It's been a struggle." [Cont]
When I asked Adrian Peterson if Trent Williams' mind can be changed once it's made up about his future with the #Skins, he said, "no." Adding, "He's the best & most athletic LT in the game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he comes back, & I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't."
