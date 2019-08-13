Adrian Peterson: Trent Williams' Redskins Holdout Is 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson didn't sugarcoat how Trent Williams' absence is affecting the Washington Redskins as they prepare for the 2019 season.

"Since Day 1 of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously," Peterson said to ESPN's Josina Anderson. "You go from not having to worry about the blind side at all to having to chip on that side, add a tight end there which changes what you do."

