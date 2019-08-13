Adrian Peterson: Trent Williams' Redskins Holdout Is 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, left, talks with running back Adrian Peterson (26) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson didn't sugarcoat how Trent Williams' absence is affecting the Washington Redskins as they prepare for the 2019 season. 

"Since Day 1 of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously," Peterson said to ESPN's Josina Anderson. "You go from not having to worry about the blind side at all to having to chip on that side, add a tight end there which changes what you do."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Saquon on Support of Kaepernick: I Don't Care If I Lose Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saquon on Support of Kaepernick: I Don't Care If I Lose Fans

    Dan Benton
    via Giants Wire

    AP: Trent Williams’s Absence 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    AP: Trent Williams’s Absence 'Impacting Us Tremendously'

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Help AB Find a Helmet 😅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Help AB Find a Helmet 😅

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Beat Out Peyton’s TD Record: Brees or Brady?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Beat Out Peyton’s TD Record: Brees or Brady?

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com