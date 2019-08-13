Danilo Says Cristiano Ronaldo Comments 'Really Drew Me' to Juventus

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

New Juventus signing Danilo has said that Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in tempting him to join the Old Lady.

The right-back joined Juve last week from Manchester City as part of the deal that saw Joao Cancelo move the other way.

Danilo previously played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and the Portuguese superstar clearly influenced the 28-year-old's decision to swap Manchester for Turin, per Football Italia:

"We joked around and I told him that I wanted the No. 7 shirt, but it was already taken. He welcomed me to Turin with a smile and said I have arrived at a magnificent club. Playing alongside stars of his level gives you extra motivation.

"Cristiano spoke about this club as like being a big family and that really drew me here. We have everything we need in Turin to be very happy and you can see how content he is here."

Danilo spent two seasons at City but never managed to nail down a regular starting spot.

He made just 34 Premier League appearances under manager Pep Guardiola, 12 of which came from the bench.

The Brazil international did, though, add to his impressive trophy haul during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He won two league titles at Porto, a La Liga and two UEFA Champions Leagues at Real, and he now has two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup to his name.

At Juve, Danilo is only likely to win more medals.

The Old Lady are strong favourites to win a ninth consecutive Serie A title in 2019-20 under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

They open their new campaign with a visit to Parma on Saturday having lost 2-1 in their final pre-season game to Atletico Madrid.

Arguably of more importance for Juve in the coming season, though, is the Champions League, which they have not won since 1996.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Ronaldo's arrival last summer was expected to make the key difference for Juve in their bid to win the famous trophy again, but they were knocked out of the 2018-19 tournament by Ajax at the quarter-final stage.

They will be among the favourites to go all the way in 2019-20, but Danilo said Juve will treat each tournament the same, per Football Italia:

"I know the Champions League is an objective for many big clubs, but our target must be to play every competition with the same attitude and focus. I’ve never seen a winning team face one game in a different way to the others."