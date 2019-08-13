Barcelona Confirm Neto out '6 to 8 Weeks' After Surgery for Hand Injury

Barcelona have confirmed back-up goalkeeper Neto will be on the sidelines for between six and eight weeks after he had surgery on Tuesday. 

The stopper needed an operation after "fracturing the scaphoid in his left hand" in training, and the procedure was a success, per the club's official website.

Neto arrived at the club from Valencia this summer to replace Jasper Cillessen as the No. 2 'keeper, with the Dutchman heading the other way.

                             

