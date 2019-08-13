Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa Could Reportedly Miss a Month with Thigh Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Diego Costa #19 of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the 2019 MLS All-Star Game at Exploria Stadium on July 31, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Diego Costa could reportedly face a month on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury against Juventus on Saturday. 

In an update via their official website on Tuesday, Atletico Madrid confirmed the striker had suffered "a muscle injury in the adductors of the left thigh" and had undergone an MRI scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Football Espana reported the injury could keep him out for a month.

Costa would have missed their opening game of the campaign against Getafe anyway, as he will be serving the final match of an eight-game suspension he was handed last season for insulting a referee.

A month out could also see him miss fixtures against Leganes, Eibar and Real Sociedad.

Football writer Simon Harrison noted the blow his absence could have:

The striker only scored five goals last season, but between the lengthy ban and recovery from foot surgery, he only made 21 appearances in all competitions.

He's a key player, though, and his goals will be needed even more this season following Antoine Griezmann's departure to Barcelona.

Costa scored four goals as Atletico thrashed Real Madrid 7-3 in July, and he also scored in a 3-0 win over Major League Soccer's All-Stars:

That goal was assisted by Joao Felix, and ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan observed their burgeoning partnership in Los Rojiblancos' following friendly, a 2-1 win over Atletico San Luis:

It will fall to Alvaro Morata or Nikola Kalinic to fill in for Atletico while Costa is out.

The Spain international's absence will increase the pressure on the 19-year-old Felix, who arrived from Benfica in a €126 million move earlier in the summer.

With Costa on the sidelines, Atleti will be even more reliant on the teenager to make match-winning contributions.

Related

    Ronaldo: Why Messi and I Are Different 👀

    'I won the Champions League with several clubs'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo: Why Messi and I Are Different 👀

    'I won the Champions League with several clubs'

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Atletico Waiting for €50m Offer from Milan for Correa

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Atletico Waiting for €50m Offer from Milan for Correa

    Oliver Fisher
    via SempreMilancom

    Report: PSG Close to Donnarumma Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: PSG Close to Donnarumma Deal

    via Mail Online

    Moyes Scouted Maguire, Didn't Fancy Him 😂

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Moyes Scouted Maguire, Didn't Fancy Him 😂

    via Mail Online