Jurgen Klopp: Sadio Mane Ready for Super Cup, No Fresh Injuries for Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Sadio Mane will be available to start in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, while the team have no new injury worries ahead of the game.

Mane was brought on for the last 15 minutes in Friday's 4-1 win over Norwich City.

Per Sam Williams for Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "I think he would have been ready to start on Friday, but after five days and having two players on the pitch with pretty much no pre-season up front you have to look a little bit at how you can do it."

The manager added: "He's for sure fresher now, fitter now, and, yeah, he is ready."

The Reds, who won the UEFA Champions League last season, will take on UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea at Besiktas' Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Nathaniel Clyne suffered a serious knee injury on Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States, while goalkeeper Alisson picked up a calf injury on Friday that will keep him out for several weeks.

On whether the Reds had any other concerns heading into the Super Cup, Klopp said: "Not really. No injuries maybe, but little things after a game, which was an intense one. We have to see, we have time to sort that all."

The coach said he will have an eye on Saturday's clash with Southampton when it comes to his selection, though.

While there's silverware to be won on Wednesday, the game is also an early distraction Liverpool's domestic rivals—Chelsea notwithstanding—don't have to deal with.

As for Mane, he had little break between the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and the start of this season, as football writer Jack Lusby observed on Friday:

While his fitness levels perhaps did not have much chance to drop as a result, Liverpool will also need to be cautious not to burn him out when Champions League and domestic cup games make the schedule busier.

The Senegalese winger offered up 26 goals and five assists last season, but he'll need to be kept fresh if he's to have a similar impact in this campaign, particularly at the business end.