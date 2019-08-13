Niko Kovac Confirms Ivan Perisic Set to Join Bayern Munich from Inter Milan

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has confirmed Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is on the verge of moving to the Allianz Arena following the completion of his medical.

Die Roten have been on the lookout for wing reinforcements this summer, and Kovac told reporters a deal for Perisic was close after watching his side beat Energie Cottbus 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal first round.

Kovac said: "He [Ivan Perisic] was at the medical check today. And if all this goes well and the last papers are sent back and forth [with Inter], then he will become one of our players."

Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka scored to give Bayern a comfortable win in the cup competition's opening round; Energie's Berkan Taz scored a consolatory goal from the penalty spot late on.

Die Roten were interested in signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer. However, that was halted after the Germany star suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for the remainder of 2019, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

Kovac continued and touched on the transfer practices of other clubs:

"Regardless of our transfers, there are other clubs that buy players. And I don't like the way these [players] are handled to some extent when you put them in the second or third category.

"We should respect each of them. That's what we stand for and that's what I stand for. And that's what I expect from everyone else. Because it's always easy to criticise someone.

"First you don't get this player, then you don't get the other, and then you have an X, Y or Z solution. I don't think that's nice. That's my personal opinion. Maybe some people share this opinion with me."

The signing of former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger Perisic, 30, has received criticism from some sections of the Bayern support who feel the player is too old.

Kovac responded to that criticism and suggested a player's merits and potential impact at the club should be all they're judged upon, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Veterans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben each left vacancies on the wing after they departed the Allianz Arena this summer. James Rodriguez also returned to Real Madrid following his loan in Germany, relieving Kovac of another attacking option compared to last season.

Perisic scored nine goals and recorded eight assists in 45 appearances for Inter last season. Per Squawka, he can score a variety of goals:

Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech told AD (h/t Goal's James Westwood) he turned Bayern down after they moved too late in the window to sign him.

Bayern get their Bundesliga title defence under way at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday, meaning Perisic faces a quick turnaround before making his debut for Die Roten at the Allianz.