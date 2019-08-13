Video: Lonzo Ball Shows Off New Sleeve of Tattoos Featuring MLK, Obama and More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2019

NBA player Lonzo Ball, of the New Orleans Pelicans, arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball showed off an intricate tattoo sleeve featuring six African American icons.

The detailed images are of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman and Barack Obama, and the message "The Marathon Continues" is at the top.

Steve Butcher did the impressive work and shared the clip on his Instagram page.

Ball notably talked about how his father, LaVar, wasn't pleased when he first decided to get tattoos after his brother, LiAngelo, did.

"My brother got a bunch of them, so I didn't want him to be the only one in the family," Ball said in March 2018, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. "My dad was pretty mad the first time. I used to have wristbands, but they all snapped off, so I figured I'd put them there permanently."

