The 5 Best Options to Win 2019 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

Credit: WWE.com

Everyone stands a potential shot at winning, but there are some who are easier to write off.

Elias would make a great King of Rock and Roll if he weren't 24/7 champion. That puts him in danger of having R-Truth, Drake Maverick and others get in his way and cost him a win next week. Plus, his gimmick still works, so he doesn't need a repackaging.

Shelton Benjamin has done practically nothing for well over a year, and this new shtick of looking confused does not fit as King of the Ring material in any way.

It would be too hard to keep King Miz a babyface, so unless WWE is giving up and turning him heel again, he will be a big obstacle to overcome, but will inevitably lose.

When it comes to Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and Buddy Murphy, they all suffer from the stigma of being lower on the card.

WWE could definitely make a star out of one of them with this win, but that rarely ever happens. Instead, they could just be sacrificial lambs who having good showings, but are stepping stones for the bigger names.

Gable will shine in 205 Live, Crews never keeps a sustained push and Murphy could lose by interference from Roman Reigns, Rowan or Daniel Bryan, so none of them are smart bets.