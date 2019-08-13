The 5 Best Options to Win 2019 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

The 5 Best Options to Win 2019 WWE King of the Ring TournamentAugust 13, 2019
- Ali
- Andrade
- Apollo Crews
- Baron Corbin
- Buddy Murphy
- Cedric Alexander
- Cesaro
- Chad Gable
- Drew McIntyre
- Elias
- Kevin Owens
- The Miz
- Ricochet
- Sami Zayn
- Samoa Joe
- Shelton Benjamin
WWE King of the Ring will make its long-awaited return next week on Monday Night Raw!
Bad News Barrett was the last winner of the beloved tournament in 2015 before it disappeared. Now, the following 16 Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will fight for the throne:
It's still unclear how the bracket layout will work and if Raw and SmackDown stars will be interspersed or compete strictly on their brands until the final. For that matter, WWE hasn't even said when the tournament will end.
But that shouldn't stop us from speculating about which Superstars on this impressive list stand the best chances to win, so let's start ranking their odds!
Superstars with No Chance
Everyone stands a potential shot at winning, but there are some who are easier to write off.
Elias would make a great King of Rock and Roll if he weren't 24/7 champion. That puts him in danger of having R-Truth, Drake Maverick and others get in his way and cost him a win next week. Plus, his gimmick still works, so he doesn't need a repackaging.
Shelton Benjamin has done practically nothing for well over a year, and this new shtick of looking confused does not fit as King of the Ring material in any way.
It would be too hard to keep King Miz a babyface, so unless WWE is giving up and turning him heel again, he will be a big obstacle to overcome, but will inevitably lose.
When it comes to Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and Buddy Murphy, they all suffer from the stigma of being lower on the card.
WWE could definitely make a star out of one of them with this win, but that rarely ever happens. Instead, they could just be sacrificial lambs who having good showings, but are stepping stones for the bigger names.
Gable will shine in 205 Live, Crews never keeps a sustained push and Murphy could lose by interference from Roman Reigns, Rowan or Daniel Bryan, so none of them are smart bets.
The Long Shots
There's a better case to be made for the next few names, but they're still just shy of making it into the top five.
As fun as it would be for Sami Zayn to lord his win over the WWE Universe, he already cuts those types of promos and doesn't need this. It's also more in his nature to lose and complain, rather than come out on top.
Samoa Joe was even referenced as King Kong, and with his size and strength, he has it in him to win. However, Joe almost always loses big matches, and that track record is likely to continue.
Baron Corbin is exactly the type of heel who could run with this, and yet, it's completely unnecessary. He has a long list of accolades announced for him every time he comes to the ring and gets enough heat on his own. It would be a waste to give him this when it could go to someone else.
Kevin Owens already uses the Stone Cold Stunner and is feuding with a McMahon. If he wins King of the Ring for a contrived Owens 3:16 moment, people will roll their eyes on how unoriginal and transparent it is.
Barely missing out on the top five is Cedric Alexander. The nickname of "Alexander the Great" would be so fitting, but two other babyfaces stand above him on this list because of how they've been booked stronger this past year.
#5. Ali
Ali impressed enough on 205 Live to be moved over to SmackDown and seemed poised for big things, but that's yet to happen.
His spot in the Elimination Chamber was taken away due to an injury and his Intercontinental Championship shot at Smackville was a bust.
But this may be WWE's way to give Ali the push he's been fighting for since last December.
Seeing an underdog like him overcome the odds would make for a great moment, and winning this tournament would put a big stamp of approval on his future.
However, what stops him from being higher on the list is that he's a babyface, and there have been far more heels who have won King of the Ring in the past, as it's easier to get that type of gimmick over if a villain sits on the throne.
#4. Ricochet
Ricochet suffers from the same babyface problem as Ali, but has more momentum on his side which could override that issue.
Perhaps he only dropped the United States Championship in order to give AJ Styles a title to make The O.C. a more formidable group, and since Seth Rollins is set as universal champion, that was the only option.
If that's the case, WWE may want to give Ricochet something so he can bounce back from this loss and show audiences that he's still worth being invested in.
He's no stranger to wearing a crown, either, as he used to go by the name King Ricochet, which is still his Twitter handle to this day.
But he made an enemy out of Elias this week on Raw and is still enemies of The O.C., so there are four people who could do something to cost him a win in this tournament, and that can't be overlooked or undervalued.
#3. Cesaro
Cesaro checks every box when discussing who could be a great fit for King of the Ring.
He's a heel who has no real gimmick at the moment that would get in the way of taking on this moniker, he's weaker on promos and could use this as a crutch, he's great in the ring and could conceivably beat every person, and his credibility would benefit drastically from this win.
On paper, there's no reason for him not to be the top of this list, and he may be the sleeper pick to win the tournament.
But Cesaro is also a Superstar who wrestles a lot on Main Event and WWE may see him more as a utility player who is best called in when necessary, rather than someone worthy of a major push.
It's a tough call, as he fluctuates so much. He could win it all and this could be the means to propel him to the top so he can challenge Rollins for the Universal Championship down the line, or he could just as likely lose to a guy like Gable or Alexander in the first round, and neither would be too surprising.
#2. Andrade
It's very hard to come up with any reasons why Andrade won't win this, as he has it all.
El Ídolo is already dating The Queen, Charlotte Flair, so why not make him a king so they can match?
His cocky attitude fits perfectly for a King of the Ring as he can back up his words with wins, like his 2-0 victory over Rey Mysterio this week. In fact, since the Spanish word for king is rey, that would add extra heat to that feud.
Zelina Vega is big into cosplay and could rock a regal outfit like no other, while being a great mouthpiece to hype him, much like Queen Sharmell did for King Booker T.
Andrade also fits the Ali build of being someone who seemed ready for at least a midcard title, but wasn't able to manifest that, so this could make up for that.
Winning King of the Ring may what gets him past that upper-midcard range and into the proper main event scene even better than the Intercontinental or United States Championships could, as this wouldn't limit him from challenging Rollins or Kofi Kingston for their titles.
He is at least a guaranteed semifinalist, if not the eventual winner, and only one man stands a better chance.
#1. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been on the cusp of becoming a world champion since coming to Raw in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, and it's about time he gets put back on track.
For too long, his path to success has taken detours so he could team up with Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley, or have random side feuds in the midcard, like his current program with Alexander.
His presence alone demands more than that, and the aesthetic of The Scottish Terminator decked out in a King of the Ring outfit could be the missing element needed to win fans over on the idea of him as a future universal champion.
Winning this tournament would legitimize him as a threat that can get the job done, rather than someone who is always talked about, but doesn't win the big one.
He fits the bill as far as being a heel, a serious contender, a priority who is well-liked and a Superstar who wouldn't need to change his gimmick, but would just be upgraded.
The Sinister Scotsman is the top contender to be the next King of the Ring, and that journey starts next week.
