WWE Announces King of the Ring Tournament for Next Monday on Raw

The King of the Ring is returning to WWE for the first time since 2015.

The promotion announced Monday the event is coming back for the Aug. 19 edition of Raw. The tournament field remains unknown.

The King of the Ring started as a special attraction on the house-show circuit in New England before becoming a standalone pay-per-view in 1993. It slowly fell out of favor as WWE's pay-per-view calendar grew in the mid-1990s. The most recent edition was a WWE Network exclusive.

Bringing the tournament back is likely partially about stemming the steady ratings decline for Raw, much like the Raw Reunion in July. WWE won't be rolling out any legends for the King of the Ring, but it might entice some fans who otherwise would've ignored another run-of-the-mill Raw.