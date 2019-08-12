Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Has Perfect Response to Antonio Brown Helmet Dispute

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury can't relate to Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"Have you ever had a helmet that you would consider leaving the game of football for?" Kingsbury was asked on the Bickley and Marotta show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (h/t Blake Allen Murphy of SB Nation's Revenge of the Birds).

"I haven't met a woman I would consider leaving the game of football for," Kingsbury responded.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an independent arbitrator ruled against Brown's grievance he filed in an effort to wear his old helmet. Brown filed the grievance hoping to wear his old helmet after the NFL implemented a rule banning it for safer options.

Brown responded to the ruling in an Instagram post and revealed he is "working on getting back to full health and looking forward" to playing with his new teammates.

The post was notable since Schefter reported the receiver initially threatened to retire if he couldn't wear his preferred helmet.

Michael Silver of NFL Network reported on the helmet issue on Friday, noting one of the Raiders said it was "honestly the most insane thing I have ever heard. I don't know why it's so important to him. It doesn't make any sense."

It clearly doesn't make any sense to Kingsbury either.