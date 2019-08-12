WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12

12 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

United States champion AJ Styles dominated the first half of Monday's main event, taking advantage of universal champion Seth Rollins' numerous injuries to ground him.

Rollins, though, delivered a Sling Blade to spark a babyface comeback that also featured a big falcon arrow for a two-count. He continued fighting Styles off and set up for a big splash.

A distraction from Karl Anderson allowed Luke Gallows to hop on the ring apron and shove Rollins off, crashing rib-first onto the mat below.

Styles was unable to take advantage, though, as Rollins dodged a Pele kick. Just as it appeared as though Rollins was en route to a victory, Anderson and Gallows hit the ring, drawing the disqualification.

Ricochet made the save, rushing the ring and taking the heels down with his lightning-quick pace and elusiveness. He eventually found himself on the receiving end of the Magic Killer, though, as The OC sent him to the floor.

The heels continued their three-on-one beatdown of Rollins until Braun Strowman's music played and The Monster Among Men rushed the squared circle. He obliterated anyone in his path, eventually leveling Styles to a thunderous ovation.

Strowman cleared the ring and retrieved the universal title from ringside. He handed it over to Rollins and the babyfaces stood tall to close out the show.

Result

Rollins defeated Styles via disqualification

Grade

B

Analysis

Even a middling Rollins vs. Styles match is better than most. The action was crisp and they kept fans engaged, even if the outcome was predictable.

What was not was Strowman's involvement at the end of the night.

Is this the case of a Superstar keeping friends close and enemies closer so that he can eventually strike and take the title from The Beastslayer? Or is Strowman eyeing up the U.S. title?

That is something that bears watching going forward.

Kudos to Rollins for staying alert, keeping distance between him and The Monster Among Men and having his fist balled up, ready to fight if necessary. Given Strowman turned heel on Roman Reigns at this time last year, it makes sense and was a nice little touch by the universal champion.