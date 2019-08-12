Capitals VP of Communications Sergey Kocharov Wins $1M Powerball Prize

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

Philip Westmoreland throws water on the Washington Capitals logo at center ice as the logos are placed and the lines painted in preparation for the upcoming NHL hockey season at Verizon Center, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

It's not too often having one's name written on the Stanley Cup is the second-most notable thing to happen to someone within a two-year period, but Washington Capitals vice president of communications Sergey Kocharov fits the bill.

According to the Virginia Lottery website, Kocharov won a $1 million Powerball prize on what he called an impulse buy.

Russian Machine Never Breaks noted Kocharov's position with the team.

"I saw the Powerball sign and said, 'I may as well try it,'" he said.

The Virginia Lottery website noted Kocharov had a computer randomly select his numbers of 1, 19, 31, 48 and 61 for the July 27 drawing, and it clearly served him well.

If the Capitals are looking for some extra cash to sign any more notable free agents in the coming months, they now know where to turn.    

Related

    A month of celebration for Alex Ovechkin

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    A month of celebration for Alex Ovechkin

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Tavares Talks Captaincy, Young Leafs and Marner Situation

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Tavares Talks Captaincy, Young Leafs and Marner Situation

    TSN
    via TSN

    The Gretzky Trade: A Day That Shook Edmonton

    NHL logo
    NHL

    The Gretzky Trade: A Day That Shook Edmonton

    Mark Spector
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin, Hockey's Global Ambassador

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin, Hockey's Global Ambassador

    Stars and Sticks
    via Stars and Sticks