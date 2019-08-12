Capitals VP of Communications Sergey Kocharov Wins $1M Powerball Prize

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

It's not too often having one's name written on the Stanley Cup is the second-most notable thing to happen to someone within a two-year period, but Washington Capitals vice president of communications Sergey Kocharov fits the bill.

According to the Virginia Lottery website, Kocharov won a $1 million Powerball prize on what he called an impulse buy.

Russian Machine Never Breaks noted Kocharov's position with the team.

"I saw the Powerball sign and said, 'I may as well try it,'" he said.

The Virginia Lottery website noted Kocharov had a computer randomly select his numbers of 1, 19, 31, 48 and 61 for the July 27 drawing, and it clearly served him well.

If the Capitals are looking for some extra cash to sign any more notable free agents in the coming months, they now know where to turn.